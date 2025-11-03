The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 83 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian fighters have repelled more than 80 assaults by Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day, showcasing their resilience and determination.
- The Russian invaders have launched 6 air strikes and over 50 artillery shells, escalating the conflict in various directions across the front lines.
- Current operational information as of November 3 reveals intense combat clashes in multiple directions, with Ukrainian troops successfully defending positions on various fronts.
Current situation on the front on November 3
Operational information as of 16:00 03.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy has carried out 6 air strikes since the beginning of the day, dropping a total of 13 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 57 artillery attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped the enemy attack in the Kamyanka area.
In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out 11 assault operations in the area of the settlement of Petropavlivka and in the direction of Pishchane, Novoosynovo, and Kurylivka. Six clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Myrne, Novoselivka and towards Drobysheve, Stavye.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Serebryanka and Viymka, and another clash is ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction , in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillya, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, our soldiers stopped seven enemy offensive actions, two more clashes are ongoing. Kostyantynivka and Druzhkivka were under air strikes.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 32 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 28 attacks.
Today, the enemy attacked 11 times in the Oleksandrivka direction . One clash continues to this day. The enemy carried out airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Demuryne, Velykymykhaylivka, Orestopol, and Oleksiivka.
In the Hulyaipil direction, seven clashes were recorded near the settlement of Okhotnyche, four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy has so far attacked twice in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Stepovoye.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-