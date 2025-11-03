Ukrainian fighters have repelled more than 80 assaults by Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 03.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy has carried out 6 air strikes since the beginning of the day, dropping a total of 13 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 57 artillery attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped the enemy attack in the Kamyanka area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out 11 assault operations in the area of the settlement of Petropavlivka and in the direction of Pishchane, Novoosynovo, and Kurylivka. Six clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Myrne, Novoselivka and towards Drobysheve, Stavye.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Serebryanka and Viymka, and another clash is ongoing.