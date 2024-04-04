Ukrainian fighters publish video of spectacular Russian armored vehicles convoy destruction

Fighters of the "Omega-1" Ukraine's National Guard special unit destroyed a column of armoured vehicles of the Russian occupiers in the eastern direction.
What is known about the destruction of Russian equipment
Enemy equipment was eliminated thanks to accurate artillery strikes by special forces and the use of an FPV drone.
It is noted that after fixing the invaders' column of armoured vehicles, the "Omega-1" gunners first worked on the targets, stopping the movement of the enemy's equipment.
The special forces struck an FPV drone with a powerful accumulative charge against an enemy infantry fighting vehicle, the cost of which was almost 2 million dollars. As a result, the BMP-3 of the enemy was burned.
In addition, a video of the "Omega" combat work against the convoy of the invaders' equipment was made public.
AFU destroyed almost 1,000 artillery systems of the Russian Army
March 2024 was incredibly effective in eliminating enemy equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the Ministry of Defence, service members destroyed 976 Russian artillery systems.
This is the highest figure in one month since the full-scale invasion began. An impressive result of the work of Ukrainian soldiers.
