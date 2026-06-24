On June 24, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the efforts of Ukrainian soldiers had eliminated more than 60,000 tons of ammunition at the Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg in Russia.
Points of attention
- The Russians are relocating air defense systems to Moscow and the Kerch Bridge, leaving other regions vulnerable, as Ukraine continues to defend its territory.
- The recent operations by Ukrainian soldiers demonstrate their determination and capability to thwart Russian threats and protect their homeland.
The Head of the Defense Forces reported on new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine
As Zelensky noted, he listened to a report by the head of the State Emergency Service, Oleg Ivashchenko.
Moreover, it was possible to successfully hit important enemy targets from the list of Russian military production facilities.
These are enterprises that produce radio electronics and other critical components for the needs of the occupiers.
Against the backdrop of recent events, the Russian authorities decided to urgently relocate air defense systems from Russian regions to Moscow and the Kerch Bridge.
The president also received data on the status of Russian missile production and strategic military aviation, and announced new operations.
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