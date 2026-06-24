On June 24, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the efforts of Ukrainian soldiers had eliminated more than 60,000 tons of ammunition at the Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg in Russia.

The Head of the Defense Forces reported on new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

As Zelensky noted, he listened to a report by the head of the State Emergency Service, Oleg Ivashchenko.

Among the recent effective defeats in the occupier's territory, it is worth noting the elimination of more than 60 thousand tons of ammunition at the Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Moreover, it was possible to successfully hit important enemy targets from the list of Russian military production facilities.

These are enterprises that produce radio electronics and other critical components for the needs of the occupiers.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the Russian authorities decided to urgently relocate air defense systems from Russian regions to Moscow and the Kerch Bridge.

In fact, it is these two perimeters that the Russians received orders to defend at the expense of weakening other areas on their territory and on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. We will draw conclusions, — Zelensky emphasized. Share

The president also received data on the status of Russian missile production and strategic military aviation, and announced new operations.