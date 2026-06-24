Ukrainian forces destroyed over 60,000 tons of ammunition near St. Petersburg
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian forces destroyed over 60,000 tons of ammunition near St. Petersburg

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The Head of the Defense Forces reported on new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

On June 24, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the efforts of Ukrainian soldiers had eliminated more than 60,000 tons of ammunition at the Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg in Russia.

Points of attention

  • The Russians are relocating air defense systems to Moscow and the Kerch Bridge, leaving other regions vulnerable, as Ukraine continues to defend its territory.
  • The recent operations by Ukrainian soldiers demonstrate their determination and capability to thwart Russian threats and protect their homeland.

The Head of the Defense Forces reported on new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

As Zelensky noted, he listened to a report by the head of the State Emergency Service, Oleg Ivashchenko.

Among the recent effective defeats in the occupier's territory, it is worth noting the elimination of more than 60 thousand tons of ammunition at the Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Moreover, it was possible to successfully hit important enemy targets from the list of Russian military production facilities.

These are enterprises that produce radio electronics and other critical components for the needs of the occupiers.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the Russian authorities decided to urgently relocate air defense systems from Russian regions to Moscow and the Kerch Bridge.

In fact, it is these two perimeters that the Russians received orders to defend at the expense of weakening other areas on their territory and on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. We will draw conclusions, — Zelensky emphasized.

The president also received data on the status of Russian missile production and strategic military aviation, and announced new operations.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin found another way to drag Belarus into the war against Ukraine
Putin has the legal basis to drag Belarus into war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine hit Russia's largest ground-based satellite communications complex
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
"Dubna" under attack from the SOU - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?