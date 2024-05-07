Ukrainian MFA announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency, calling on world to do likewise

Ukraine sees no legal grounds for recognizing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as the democratically elected and legitimate president of the Russian Federation and calls on the world not to recognize the results of the Russian pseudo-elections.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the inauguration ceremony of Putin is an attempt by the Russian authorities to create for the whole world and its citizens the illusion of legality of the almost lifelong stay in power of a person who turned the Russian Federation into an aggressor state and the ruling regime into a dictatorship.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated this on May 6.

The Ministry reminded that during the so-called March "elections", the Russian Federation violated the provisions of numerous international documents, which are the basis of the modern system of international relations. This is primarily about the UN Charter, the Declaration on the Principles of International Law, the Geneva Convention on the Protection of the Civilian Population in Time of War, the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as dozens of resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

The illegal organisation of the so-called election process in the sovereign territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation with the deliberate involvement of millions of Ukrainian citizens who live in the temporarily occupied territories or were forcibly relocated to the territory of Russia to participate in it through threats and blackmail was a brutal violation of generally recognised norms and principles of international law. , emphasises the ministry.

In the opinion of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, such actions of the Russian Federation, despite warnings from authoritative international institutions, once again prove that its leadership does not recognise its responsibility and is not going to stop the illegal, unprovoked and unjustified full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, which has been going on for more than two years and causes numerous human casualties and destruction, and resorting to propaganda and manipulation, the Kremlin regime uses voter participation and voting results to justify a military invasion of Ukraine and an aggressive policy towards other states.

Based on the above, as well as taking into account the current warrant of the International Criminal Court for the arrest of Vladimir Putin, Ukraine sees no legal grounds for recognizing him as the democratically elected and legitimate president of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry also recalled the recent resolutions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe dated April 17, No. 2540 (2024) and the European Parliament dated April 25, No. 2024/2665(RSP), which confirm the ineligibility of holding so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, their undemocratic nature on the territory of the Russian Federation and deny the legitimacy of their results.

Finally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on foreign countries, international organisations and the public to follow this example, not to recognize the results of the Russian pseudo-elections and the legitimacy of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, to continue resisting the destruction organized by him of the system of the rule of law and universally recognized democratic values, as well as to continue the effective support of the people of Ukraine in the struggle against Russian aggression, which poses a threat to European and world security, peace and stability.

Putin's "inauguration": EU countries are preparing a joint response to the invitation

European countries received an invitation from Moscow to participate in Putin's next "inauguration," scheduled for Tuesday, and are currently considering the joint response from the entire EU.

EU spokesman Peter Stano said this today in Brussels during a press briefing.

I can confirm that the Kremlin's invitations to participate in Putin's "inauguration" were received in the member states and our Delegation (EU—ed.) in Moscow. We are currently discussing with member countries what form our response to this might take. Peter Stano EU spokesperson

He noted that member states always strive to have a coordinated European approach to foreign policy issues.