Ukrainian naval drone found itself off the coast of Romania due to Russian electronic warfare equipment — Navy
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian naval drone found itself off the coast of Romania due to Russian electronic warfare equipment — Navy

Navy of the Armed Forces
Ukrainian naval drone
Читати українською

While performing tasks in the Black Sea operational zone, one of the Ukrainian Navy's unmanned sea boats, under the influence of enemy electronic warfare (EW) equipment, lost control and ended up off the coast of Romania.

Points of attention

  • Russian electronic warfare equipment interfered with a Ukrainian naval drone, leading it off course to Romania.
  • The Ukrainian Navy is actively addressing the situation and collaborating with Romanian forces to prevent additional incidents.

Russian electronic warfare equipment knocked a Ukrainian naval drone off course — Navy

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrainian Navy.

While performing tasks in the Black Sea operational zone, one of the Ukrainian Navy's unmanned sea boats, under the influence of enemy electronic warfare, lost control and ended up off the coast of Romania. The Ukrainian Navy provided the Romanian Navy with the necessary information to prevent civilian casualties.

On June 5, an explosion occurred in the port of Constanta shortly after a naval drone was found. According to preliminary information from the country's Department of Emergency Situations, no one was injured in the explosion.

Naval Forces (Navy) spokesman Alexandru Turturique said the drone was spotted on Friday morning near the headquarters of the Romanian Maritime Rescue Agency (ARSVOM), which is located in the port of Constanta.

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