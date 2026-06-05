Ukrainian naval drone found itself off the coast of Romania due to Russian electronic warfare equipment — Navy

While performing tasks in the Black Sea operational zone, one of the Ukrainian Navy's unmanned sea boats, under the influence of enemy electronic warfare (EW) equipment, lost control and ended up off the coast of Romania.

Russian electronic warfare equipment knocked a Ukrainian naval drone off course — Navy

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrainian Navy.

While performing tasks in the Black Sea operational zone, one of the Ukrainian Navy's unmanned sea boats, under the influence of enemy electronic warfare, lost control and ended up off the coast of Romania. The Ukrainian Navy provided the Romanian Navy with the necessary information to prevent civilian casualties. Share

On June 5, an explosion occurred in the port of Constanta shortly after a naval drone was found. According to preliminary information from the country's Department of Emergency Situations, no one was injured in the explosion.