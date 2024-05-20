Ukrainian NSDC secretary assesses situation at front: details

According to Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the National Defence and Security Council, the situation at the front in Ukraine does not look catastrophic but remains challenging.

NSDC does not see a catastrophe, given the situation at the front

Lytvynenko emphasised that the Ukrainian military is currently repelling numerous attacks by the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to him, the most negative is the air attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on critical infrastructure facilities that ensure the operation of industrial parks in the south and east of Ukraine.

The Secretary of the National Security Council stressed that the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is implementing his threats regarding the creation of a "grey zone" on the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian army is provoking a humanitarian crisis and creating a "grey zone" in Ukraine

Lytvynenko emphasised that the Russian occupiers are deliberately provoking a humanitarian crisis, as not only military personnel but also civilians, including women and children, suffer due to enemy shelling.

He emphasised that the Kremlin seeks not only victory and occupation of Ukraine but also changes in the established world order.

Force should take the place of law, arbitrariness should take the place of human rights, authoritarianism should replace democracy. And most importantly, slavery should come instead of freedom, notes the secretary of the National Security Council. Share

According to him, the aggressor country only understands the position of force.

As Lytvynenko emphasised, this forces Western partners to strengthen their defence and prepare for the use of force in response.