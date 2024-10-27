Russian troops attempted an assault in the Kursk region, filming a video for Russian propaganda. However, the Ukrainian paratroopers completely defeated the invaders and took two prisoners.
The paratroopers destroyed the enemy assault and captured the occupiers of the Russian Federation
As reported by the Airborne Assault Troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russians decided to attack the paratroopers' positions in the Kursk region.
However, according to the DSHV, on the battlefield, all their confidence quickly disappeared, and they all died under the blows of paratroopers.
The Kremlin wants to return the captured territories of Kurshchyna to Ukraine
American journalists claim that several thousand North Korean soldiers have already arrived in the Kursk region of Russia in order to strengthen the offensive actions of the Russian army there.
However, as it turned out, this is not all. Up to 5,000 North Korean troops are expected to assemble by Monday, October 28.
What is important to understand is that these troops are part of the elite unit of the Korean People's Army.
According to insiders of the publication, they are flown from Vladivostok by Il-76 planes to a military airfield in western Russia, and then sent to a combat zone.
