Russian troops attempted an assault in the Kursk region, filming a video for Russian propaganda. However, the Ukrainian paratroopers completely defeated the invaders and took two prisoners.

As reported by the Airborne Assault Troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russians decided to attack the paratroopers' positions in the Kursk region.

Mercenaries from the 155th Marine Brigade and the Akhmat special unit were preparing to bravuraly capture Ukrainian positions, filming a video about their strength and bravery, the military said.

However, according to the DSHV, on the battlefield, all their confidence quickly disappeared, and they all died under the blows of paratroopers.

Two of the Russians decided to surrender, valuing their own lives more than the ambitions of their dictator. They remained alive and received medical assistance, — noted the Ukrainian military.

The Kremlin wants to return the captured territories of Kurshchyna to Ukraine

American journalists claim that several thousand North Korean soldiers have already arrived in the Kursk region of Russia in order to strengthen the offensive actions of the Russian army there.

However, as it turned out, this is not all. Up to 5,000 North Korean troops are expected to assemble by Monday, October 28.

What is important to understand is that these troops are part of the elite unit of the Korean People's Army.

According to insiders of the publication, they are flown from Vladivostok by Il-76 planes to a military airfield in western Russia, and then sent to a combat zone.