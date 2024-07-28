Ukrainian paratroopers defeated the assault of the Russian invaders — video

Russian troops tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian paratroopers. But the tank, under the cover of which they were going to occupy, almost immediately blew up on a mine.

The Russians on BMP with the landing party went on a failed assault

As noted, 3 BMPs went on the assault with a landing party under the cover of one tank.

However, as the military said, the enemy tank immediately blew up on mines, and one BMP with full ammunition was hunted down by the operator of the FPV drone — the car was torn to pieces.

The other two armored vehicles of the Russians escaped from the battlefield, the Defense Ministry added. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,180 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,344 (+13) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,095 (+21) units;

artillery systems — 15,936 (+51) units;

RSZV — 1127 (+2) units;

air defense equipment — 906 (+1) units;

aircraft — 363 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,766 (+30) units;

cruise missiles — 2,405 (+2) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,572 (+72) units;

special equipment — 2,671 units.