On March 29, it became known that partisans from the "Mariupol Resistance" managed to successfully set fire to the base-parking lot of the Russian invaders on the Right Bank of the city. This was announced by the Mariupol City Council.
Points of attention
- The city of Mariupol has become a military and logistical hub for the Russian army, with invaders disregarding the rights of the local population as seen in their construction projects.
- Multiple new bridges, including a railway bridge, are being built by Russian invaders in Mariupol, showcasing their efforts to maintain control over the occupied city.
Украинские партизаны сожгли базу армии РФ в Мариуполе
The Mariupol City Council officially confirmed that several vehicles were burned as a result of the fire and that the Russian army's armored personnel carrier was destroyed.
In addition, it is reported that the location of the base was discovered thanks to photographs taken by local "bloggers".
What is important to understand is that the city of Mariupol, currently temporarily occupied by Russia, has turned into a military and logistical hub for the Russian army.
The invaders ignore and do not respect the rights of the local population.
According to Dmytro Zabavin, a deputy of the Mariupol City Council, the city's residents are just a picture that the occupiers are demonstrating to "show their obedient slaves in Russia that, look, we have a city, we are restoring something."
By the way, it recently became known that the Russian invaders are simultaneously building three new bridges in the city, one of which is a railway bridge.
