Ukrainian soldier held back the attack of four occupiers — video

A soldier of the 5th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) single-handedly repelled an attack by four invaders on his position near Klishchiivka.

Russian army is trying to oust the NGU from Klishchiivka

Russian occupation troops are constantly trying to knock out the Defence Forces of Ukraine near Klishchiivka, using assault groups.

In particular, Kharkiv Guardsmen from the 5th Slobozhan Brigade of the National Guard are maintaining defence in this direction.

The guardsman eliminated two invaders and resisted the approach of his comrades from a nearby position.

War is about fortitude and lust for life: a fighter of the 5th Slobozhan Brigade of the NGU single-handedly held a position against 4 Russians in the Klishchiivka area. He eliminated two enemies on his own and held out until help arrived from a nearby position and finished off two more. A real fighter! — says the comment on the video of the fight.

An unsuccessful assault attempt by the Russian army

On the day of the assault, the occupiers began early in the morning artillery training to suppress the firepower of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

The guardsmen recall that after the artillery training, the enemy in the brigade carried out a diversionary maneuver and combat reconnaissance of the positions of the Ukrainian units.

The calculations of grenade launchers of the National Guard, providing assistance to neighbors, successfully worked to defeat the enemy. After that, the enemy from the 88th Infantry Brigade of the Russian Federation, with the support of the convict unit (Storm V), began assaulting the detachment in the direction of the positions of the front edge of the 5th separate brigade, said the soldier.

During the attempt to storm our positions, mortar units of the National Guard continuously fired to suppress the enemy. As a result of the artillery and during the shooting battle, the enemy suffered casualties and was forced to retreat.