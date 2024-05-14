Ukrainian soldier held back the attack of four occupiers — video

A soldier of the 5th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) single-handedly repelled an attack by four invaders on his position near Klishchiivka.
Russian army is trying to oust the NGU from Klishchiivka
Russian occupation troops are constantly trying to knock out the Defence Forces of Ukraine near Klishchiivka, using assault groups.
In particular, Kharkiv Guardsmen from the 5th Slobozhan Brigade of the National Guard are maintaining defence in this direction.
The guardsman eliminated two invaders and resisted the approach of his comrades from a nearby position.
An unsuccessful assault attempt by the Russian army
On the day of the assault, the occupiers began early in the morning artillery training to suppress the firepower of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.
The guardsmen recall that after the artillery training, the enemy in the brigade carried out a diversionary maneuver and combat reconnaissance of the positions of the Ukrainian units.
During the attempt to storm our positions, mortar units of the National Guard continuously fired to suppress the enemy. As a result of the artillery and during the shooting battle, the enemy suffered casualties and was forced to retreat.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-