Ukrainian soldiers advance in Zaporizhia
New success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front — first details
Source:  online.ua

The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to knock out saboteurs from positions in the Zaporizhia region and successfully break through, the press service of the 210th Separate Assault Regiment said.

  • The success in Zaporizhia highlights the determination and capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, promising further victories in securing Ukrainian territories.
  • The ongoing developments also include progress made by the Russian army in the Donetsk region, emphasizing the intense dynamics of the conflict and strategic movements on the frontline.

As a result of carefully planned assault operations, our 1st assault battalion advanced in the Zaporizhzhia region. They knocked out the enemy's DRG and occupied positions that had previously been unsuccessfully stormed by other units for a long time, — says the official statement of the 210th separate assault regiment.

As Ukrainian soldiers note, such success was possible "solely thanks to a thoroughly planned and perfectly executed assault operation using artillery and drones to support the attack aircraft."

In addition, the fighters promised that they would soon release video confirmation of this statement.

"It is important that we managed to liberate Ukrainian territories without any losses on the part of our soldiers," the unit emphasized.

On July 27, it also became known that the Russian army had made some progress on the front line between the cities of Konstantinovka and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

The enemy's key goal at the moment is to bypass Pokrovsk's defenses from the east and take the city into semi-encirclement.

