The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to knock out saboteurs from positions in the Zaporizhia region and successfully break through, the press service of the 210th Separate Assault Regiment said.
Points of attention
- The success in Zaporizhia highlights the determination and capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, promising further victories in securing Ukrainian territories.
- The ongoing developments also include progress made by the Russian army in the Donetsk region, emphasizing the intense dynamics of the conflict and strategic movements on the frontline.
New success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front — first details
As Ukrainian soldiers note, such success was possible "solely thanks to a thoroughly planned and perfectly executed assault operation using artillery and drones to support the attack aircraft."
In addition, the fighters promised that they would soon release video confirmation of this statement.
On July 27, it also became known that the Russian army had made some progress on the front line between the cities of Konstantinovka and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.
The enemy's key goal at the moment is to bypass Pokrovsk's defenses from the east and take the city into semi-encirclement.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-