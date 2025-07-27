The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to knock out saboteurs from positions in the Zaporizhia region and successfully break through, the press service of the 210th Separate Assault Regiment said.

New success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front — first details

As a result of carefully planned assault operations, our 1st assault battalion advanced in the Zaporizhzhia region. They knocked out the enemy's DRG and occupied positions that had previously been unsuccessfully stormed by other units for a long time, — says the official statement of the 210th separate assault regiment.

As Ukrainian soldiers note, such success was possible "solely thanks to a thoroughly planned and perfectly executed assault operation using artillery and drones to support the attack aircraft."

In addition, the fighters promised that they would soon release video confirmation of this statement.

"It is important that we managed to liberate Ukrainian territories without any losses on the part of our soldiers," the unit emphasized.

On July 27, it also became known that the Russian army had made some progress on the front line between the cities of Konstantinovka and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.