Ukrainian soldiers break through logistics corridor near Pokrovsk

Serhiy Okishev, spokesman for the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces (ASF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, officially confirmed to journalists that the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to partially push back the enemy near Pokrovsk, as well as create a logistics corridor.

What's happening around Pokrovsk

To date, we have pushed the enemy back a little, which allowed us to create a logistical corridor for replenishing equipment and additional personnel, - said Serhiy Okishev.

He also emphasized that the key goal of Ukrainian soldiers at the moment is to push back the Russian invaders as far as possible, precisely in the northeastern outskirts.

"This will allow us to open the ring so that the enemy loses fire control over our logistics," the spokesman explained.

If this can still be done, the Ukrainian Defense Forces will finally be able to control enemy logistics.

On the morning of November 4, it officially became known that soldiers of the “Timur Special Unit” of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are continuing the operation in one of the important areas of the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, from the point of view of front-line logistics.

Currently, fierce fighting with the Russian occupiers continues.

In addition, it is emphasized that combat missions in the sector are also performed by other special units of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.