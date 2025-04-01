Ukrainian soldiers broke a new record at the front in March 2025

During the first month of spring, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit 1,644 artillery systems and 3,545 vehicles and tankers of the Russian invaders. What is important to understand is that this is a record number for the entire period of the full-scale war.

Ukrainian defenders increased the losses of the Russian army

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the largest number of enemy artillery systems was destroyed and knocked out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on March 27 — 122 units.

In addition, it is indicated that during the first quarter of 2025, the Russian occupiers lost as many as 3,990 artillery pieces.

In the first three months of last year, 2,600 enemy artillery systems were destroyed. This fact testifies to the skillful conduct of counter-battery warfare by our artillerymen and the effective use of unmanned systems. Share

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the first quarter of 2025, the enemy lost 125,970 people killed and wounded.

For comparison: during the same period last year, these losses reached 82,870 invaders.

During the first month of spring, Ukrainian defenders successfully destroyed or disabled 272 Russian tanks. And since the beginning of the year, 833 units.

What is important to understand is that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were most effective against enemy tanks in October 2023 — it was then that they managed to “disarm” 521 tanks of the Russian army.