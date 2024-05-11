Ukrainian soldiers captured Russian deputy company commander and senior sergeant — video

Fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade captured a deputy company commander and a senior sergeant of the 752nd regiment of the Russian army.
Ukrainian army captured two Russian invaders
As noted, the Russians were captured by fighters of the second mech battalion of the Third Assault Brigade. It happened near the village of Rayhorodka in the Luhansk region.
The enemy was defeated during an attempt to storm the frontline positions of Ukrainian forces, and 28 occupants were killed.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day
According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces killed 1,320 Russian invaders over the course of a day, and destroyed their equipment:
tanks — 7,449 (+15) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 14,353 (+40) units;
artillery systems — 12,442 (+55) units;
MRLS — 1064 (+2) units;
air defence equipment — 796 (+1) units;
aircraft — 349 units;
helicopters — 325 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 9,868 (+42) units;
cruise missiles — 2193 (+1) units;
ships/boats — 26 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 16,755 (+64) units;
special equipment — 2040 (+9) units.
Also, over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces and missile troops struck 1 control centre, 1 fuel and lubricant depot, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 radar station and 18 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.
