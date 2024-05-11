Ukrainian soldiers captured Russian deputy company commander and senior sergeant — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers captured Russian deputy company commander and senior sergeant — video

Captivity
Читати українською
Source:  3rd separate assault brigade

Fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade captured a deputy company commander and a senior sergeant of the 752nd regiment of the Russian army.

Ukrainian army captured two Russian invaders

As noted, the Russians were captured by fighters of the second mech battalion of the Third Assault Brigade. It happened near the village of Rayhorodka in the Luhansk region.

The enemy was defeated during an attempt to storm the frontline positions of Ukrainian forces, and 28 occupants were killed.

The company's deputy commander and a senior sergeant of the 752nd Regiment of the Russian Federation managed to survive. They believed they were on their way to reinforce. One of the captured Russians was wounded, said the soldiers of the 3rd Brigade.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces killed 1,320 Russian invaders over the course of a day, and destroyed their equipment:

  • tanks — 7,449 (+15) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 14,353 (+40) units;

  • artillery systems — 12,442 (+55) units;

  • MRLS — 1064 (+2) units;

  • air defence equipment — 796 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 349 units;

  • helicopters — 325 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 9,868 (+42) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2193 (+1) units;

  • ships/boats — 26 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 16,755 (+64) units;

  • special equipment — 2040 (+9) units.

Also, over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces and missile troops struck 1 control centre, 1 fuel and lubricant depot, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 radar station and 18 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fighters of the 3rd OSHBR showed an assault on the positions of the Russian army near Avdiivka - video
Tankers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian army liquidated almost 1,000 Russian soldiers during last day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian army destroyed over 1,300 Russian soldiers, 15 tanks and 55 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?