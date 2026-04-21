According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, last night the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on a number of important objects of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of Russia. This time, 3 ammunition depots and other logistical objects of the enemy came under the blows of the defenders.

The General Staff reports on a new successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers

This time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck ammunition depots in the areas of the settlements of Maryanivka and Lisne in the Donetsk Oblast, as well as Aidar, located in the Luhansk Oblast.

Moreover, they managed to hit the unit's command post near Novopavlivka in Zaporizhia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed attacks on enemy material and technical equipment warehouses in the areas of the settlements of Persianovsky, Rostov Oblast, Russia, and Novomykolaivka, Kherson Oblast.

An enemy fuel and lubricants depot near the settlement of Aydar (TOT of Luhansk region) was hit. In addition, an area of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the invaders near the settlement of Klimovo (Bryansk region, Russian Federation) was hit. Share

As Ukrainian soldiers note, on April 17, 2026, they managed to hit the RVS-10000 tank at the Syzransky oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation.