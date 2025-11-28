Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 7 Russian tanks within 24 hours
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 7 Russian tanks within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck one area of concentration of Russian invaders' personnel, knocking out 7 enemy tanks and 21 artillery systems.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides official confirmation of recent military operations and successful strikes against Russian invaders.
  • The military conflict continues with air strikes, missile attacks, and engagements with drones reported in the region.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 28, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 28.11.25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,170,790 (+1,100) people

  • tanks — 11,380 (+7) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,643 (+15) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,730 (+21) units.

  • MLRS — 1,550 (+0) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,253 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 430 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 85,237 (+63) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,995 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,399 (+48) units.

  • special equipment — 4,008 (+0) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and 53 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 133 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,470 attacks, 130 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 2,814 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

