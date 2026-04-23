Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 1,110 occupiers and 58 Russian artillery systems
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 1,110 occupiers and 58 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to April 23, 2026, amount to about 1,322,550 people, of which 1,100 people - over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian troops have destroyed over 1,100 occupiers and 58 Russian artillery systems, highlighting the ongoing resistance against the Russian invasion.
  • The total combat losses of Russian troops in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine amount to approximately 1,322,550 people, revealing the significant impact of the conflict.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,888 (+3),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,441 (+5),

  • artillery systems — 40,574 (+58),

  • MLRS — 1,752 (+3),

  • air defense systems — 1,351 (+1),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 350 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 253,430 (+1,941),

  • cruise missiles — 4,549 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 91,127 (+202),

  • special equipment — 4,134 (+2).

The data is being refined.

More on the topic

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The AFU eliminated over 70 Russian invaders in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
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The AFU destroyed another 1,050 occupiers and 72 Russian artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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The AFU eliminated 65 occupiers in the Pokrovske direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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