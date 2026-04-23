Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 1,110 occupiers and 58 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to April 23, 2026, amount to about 1,322,550 people, of which 1,100 people - over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,888 (+3),

armored combat vehicles — 24,441 (+5),

artillery systems — 40,574 (+58),

MLRS — 1,752 (+3),

air defense systems — 1,351 (+1),

aircraft — 435 (+0),

helicopters — 350 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 253,430 (+1,941),

cruise missiles — 4,549 (+0),

ships / boats — 33 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 91,127 (+202),

special equipment — 4,134 (+2).

The data is being refined.