Over the past 24 hours, from November 30 to December 1, the Russian invaders lost about 1,060 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed one tank, 6 armored personnel carriers, 14 artillery systems, 71 vehicles, and 239 drones.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on Russian occupation forces, destroying over 1,060 soldiers in the past 24 hours alone.
- The Russian army has suffered heavy losses in terms of personnel and equipment, including thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.
- The total number of destroyed Russian personnel in the war against Ukraine has surpassed 1,173,920 people by December 1, 2025, with additional casualties reported daily.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.
Thus, for the period from February 24, 2022 to December 1, 2025, the total number of destroyed personnel reaches approximately 1,173,920 people, increasing by 1,060 soldiers over the last 24 hours.
Also, in the war with Ukraine, as of December 1, Russia lost:
tanks — 11,387 (+1) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,678 (+6) units.
artillery systems — 34,754 (+14) units.
MLRS — 1,552 (+0) units.
air defense systems — 1,253 (+0) units.
aircraft — 430 (+0) units.
helicopters — 347 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 86,090 (+239) units.
cruise missiles — 4,024 (+0) units.
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units.
submarines — 1 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,583 (+71) units.
special equipment — 4,010 (+0) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-