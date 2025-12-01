Over the past 24 hours, from November 30 to December 1, the Russian invaders lost about 1,060 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed one tank, 6 armored personnel carriers, 14 artillery systems, 71 vehicles, and 239 drones.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Current losses of the Russian Federation

Thus, for the period from February 24, 2022 to December 1, 2025, the total number of destroyed personnel reaches approximately 1,173,920 people, increasing by 1,060 soldiers over the last 24 hours.

