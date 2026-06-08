Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 1,330 Russian invaders and 2 air defense systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to June 8, 2026, amount to about 1,374,950 people, of which 1,330 - over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Federation losses

Russia also lost:

tanks — 11,997 (+8),

armored combat vehicles — 24,705 (+5),

artillery systems — 43,564 (+85),

MLRS — 1,847 (+3),

air defense systems — 1,409 (+2),

aircraft — 436 (+0),

helicopters — 353 (+0),

ground robotic complexes — 1,607 (+12),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 336,224 (+2,161),

cruise missiles — 4,733 (+0),

ships / boats — 33 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 104,414 (+363),

special equipment — 4,259 (+2).

The data is being refined.