Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 1,330 Russian invaders and 2 air defense systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to June 8, 2026, amount to about 1,374,950 people, of which 1,330 - over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers have successfully destroyed 1,330 Russian invaders and 2 air defense systems in the latest update.
- The combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to June 8, 2026, amount to a staggering 1,374,950 people, with 1,330 being lost in the last 24 hours.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russia also lost:
tanks — 11,997 (+8),
armored combat vehicles — 24,705 (+5),
artillery systems — 43,564 (+85),
MLRS — 1,847 (+3),
air defense systems — 1,409 (+2),
aircraft — 436 (+0),
helicopters — 353 (+0),
ground robotic complexes — 1,607 (+12),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 336,224 (+2,161),
cruise missiles — 4,733 (+0),
ships / boats — 33 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 104,414 (+363),
special equipment — 4,259 (+2).
The data is being refined.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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