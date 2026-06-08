Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 1,330 Russian invaders and 2 air defense systems
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 1,330 Russian invaders and 2 air defense systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to June 8, 2026, amount to about 1,374,950 people, of which 1,330 - over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers have successfully destroyed 1,330 Russian invaders and 2 air defense systems in the latest update.
  • The combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to June 8, 2026, amount to a staggering 1,374,950 people, with 1,330 being lost in the last 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Federation losses

Russia also lost:

  • tanks — 11,997 (+8),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,705 (+5),

  • artillery systems — 43,564 (+85),

  • MLRS — 1,847 (+3),

  • air defense systems — 1,409 (+2),

  • aircraft — 436 (+0),

  • helicopters — 353 (+0),

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,607 (+12),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 336,224 (+2,161),

  • cruise missiles — 4,733 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 104,414 (+363),

  • special equipment — 4,259 (+2).

The data is being refined.

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