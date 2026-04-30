Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 1,470 occupiers and two Russian helicopters
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 1,470 occupiers and two Russian helicopters

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to April 30, 2026, amount to about 1,330,290 people, including 1,470 people over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops have suffered heavy losses in Ukraine, with over 1.3 million casualties reported since the invasion started.
  • Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 1,470 occupiers and two Russian helicopters in a recent battle, contributing to the escalating losses of Russian troops.

Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Federation losses

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,901 (+7),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,493 (+7),

  • artillery systems — 40,944 (+119),

  • MLRS — 1,756 (+1),

  • air defense systems — 1,356 (+0),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 352 (+2),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 263,360 (+1,327),

  • cruise missiles — 4,579 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 92,606 (+375),

  • special equipment — 4,148 (+2).

The data is being refined.

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The AFU destroyed another 810 occupiers and 26 Russian artillery systems
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General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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