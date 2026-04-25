Watch: the AFU destroyed a motorcycle assault group of the invaders with drones

Fighters of the Joint Forces Group attacked a motorcycle group of Russians who were trying to break through the front line with drones.

The AFU defeated a Russian assault group on motorcycles

The UAV operators timely detected and engaged the enemy motorcycle group during an attempted breakthrough. Enemy equipment and manpower were destroyed on the approaches.

The footage published on social media shows a hostile force on motorcycles, which quickly tried to break through to our positions, but the drones did their job — the video shows only an explosion and a massive column of smoke.

The elimination of the Russians occurred at one moment in several different locations, with drone fire destroying both enemy equipment and manpower.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces reported earlier that in total, over the past 24 hours, fighters repelled more than 32 attacks by the invaders.