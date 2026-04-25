Watch: the AFU destroyed a motorcycle assault group of the invaders with drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: the AFU destroyed a motorcycle assault group of the invaders with drones

The AFU
Читати українською

Fighters of the Joint Forces Group attacked a motorcycle group of Russians who were trying to break through the front line with drones.

Points of attention

  • The occupiers on motorcycles quickly tried to break through to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but were destroyed.
  • In total, over the past 24 hours, fighters repelled more than 32 attacks by the invaders.

The AFU defeated a Russian assault group on motorcycles

The UAV operators timely detected and engaged the enemy motorcycle group during an attempted breakthrough. Enemy equipment and manpower were destroyed on the approaches.

The footage published on social media shows a hostile force on motorcycles, which quickly tried to break through to our positions, but the drones did their job — the video shows only an explosion and a massive column of smoke.

The elimination of the Russians occurred at one moment in several different locations, with drone fire destroying both enemy equipment and manpower.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces reported earlier that in total, over the past 24 hours, fighters repelled more than 32 attacks by the invaders.

The Russian troops tried to attack from the Yuzhno-Slobozhansk, Kupyansk and Lyman directions. The list of settlements that the enemy shelled our positions includes: Starytsia, Vovchansk, Lyman, Novoosinove, Radkivka, Glushkivka, Grekivka, Novoyegorivka, Novosergiivka, Zeleny Gay, Stavky and others.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: USF completely destroyed the occupants' armored vehicles during the assault in the Donetsk direction
Forces of unmanned systems
USF
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SOF completely destroyed 4 Russian radar stations in Crimea
AFU Special Operations Forces
radar
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: USF destroyed the "Tor" air defense system and the occupiers' radar in the Zaporizhia direction
Forces of unmanned systems
air defense system

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?