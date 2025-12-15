Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 980 occupiers and 64 Russian artillery systems

Over the past 24 hours, from December 14 to 15, the Russians lost another 980 soldiers at the front. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also destroyed 64 artillery systems and 653 drones.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrate active resistance by destroying 980 occupiers and 64 Russian artillery systems in the past 24 hours.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports impressive combat losses of the Russian army from February 2022 to December 2025, including personnel and equipment.
- Statistics reveal the significant impact on the Russian army, with losses in personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, drones, and more.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The report indicates that from February 24, 2022 to December 15, 2025, inclusive, the enemy's estimated combat losses amounted to:
personnel — about 1,189,470 (+980) people;
tanks — 11,412 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,731 (+10) units;
artillery systems — 35,105 (+64) units;
MLRS — 1,570 (+3) units;
air defense systems — 1,261 (+2) units;
aircraft — 432 (+0) units;
helicopters — 347 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 90,777 (+653) units;
cruise missiles — 4,073 (+0) units;
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units;
submarines — 1 (+0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 70,005 (+207) units;
special equipment — 4,026 (+0).
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-