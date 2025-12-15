Over the past 24 hours, from December 14 to 15, the Russians lost another 980 soldiers at the front. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also destroyed 64 artillery systems and 653 drones.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Federation losses

The report indicates that from February 24, 2022 to December 15, 2025, inclusive, the enemy's estimated combat losses amounted to: