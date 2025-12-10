Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,010 Russian occupiers
Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,010 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,010 Russian occupiers
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully hit one artillery system, two UAV control points, and another important object of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The recent air strikes, guided bombs, and drone attacks by the enemy highlight the intensity of the conflict in the region.
  • Stay updated with the latest developments in the conflict zone to understand the evolving dynamics and impact on the region.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 10, 2025:

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/10/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,183,620 (+1,010) people

  • tanks — 11,404 (+1) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,692 (+1) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,969 (+25) units.

  • MLRS — 1,563 (+0) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,253 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 431 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 89,066 (+177) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,058 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 69,350 (+107) units.

  • special equipment — 4,019 (+0) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 50 air strikes and dropped 137 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,775 attacks, including 82 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,525 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

