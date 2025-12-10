Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,010 Russian occupiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully hit one artillery system, two UAV control points, and another important object of the Russian invaders.
Losses of the Russian army as of December 10, 2025:
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/10/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,183,620 (+1,010) people
tanks — 11,404 (+1) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,692 (+1) units.
artillery systems — 34,969 (+25) units.
MLRS — 1,563 (+0) units.
air defense systems — 1,253 (+0) units.
aircraft — 431 (+0) units.
helicopters — 347 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 89,066 (+177) units.
cruise missiles — 4,058 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.
submarines — 1 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 69,350 (+107) units.
special equipment — 4,019 (+0) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 50 air strikes and dropped 137 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 3,775 attacks, including 82 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,525 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
