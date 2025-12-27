Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,240 Russian invaders

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on December 26, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and one other important facility of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides detailed updates on the current state of the conflict.
- Russian forces carried out multiple airstrikes and attacks, facing resistance from Ukrainian defense forces.
Losses of the Russian army as of December 27, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 27.12.25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,203,310 (+1,240) people
tanks — 11,464 (+5) units
armored combat vehicles — 23,823 (+19) units
artillery systems — 35,542 (+33) units
MLRS — 1,579 (+0) units
air defense means — 1,264 (+0) units
aircraft — 434 (+0) units
helicopters — 347 (+0) units
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 95,539 (+205) units
cruise missiles — 4,107 (+0) units
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units
submarines — 2 (+0) units
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 71,612 (+158) units
special equipment — 4,029 (+0) units
Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile and 65 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 174 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 3,130 attacks, including 115 from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 3,624 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
