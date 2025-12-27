Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,240 Russian invaders
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on December 26, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and one other important facility of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides detailed updates on the current state of the conflict.
  • Russian forces carried out multiple airstrikes and attacks, facing resistance from Ukrainian defense forces.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 27, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 27.12.25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,203,310 (+1,240) people

  • tanks — 11,464 (+5) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,823 (+19) units

  • artillery systems — 35,542 (+33) units

  • MLRS — 1,579 (+0) units

  • air defense means — 1,264 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 434 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 95,539 (+205) units

  • cruise missiles — 4,107 (+0) units

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 71,612 (+158) units

  • special equipment — 4,029 (+0) units

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile and 65 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 174 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,130 attacks, including 115 from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 3,624 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

