Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 900 Russian soldiers and 18 armored personnel carriers

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas of personnel concentration and one other important target of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 26, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 26.10.25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,136,890 (+900) people

tanks — 11,291 (+4) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,477 (+18) units.

artillery systems — 34,002 (+15) units.

MLRS — 1,526 (+0) units.

Air defense means — 1,230 (+0) units.

aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

helicopters — 346 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 74,399 (+214) units.

cruise missiles — 3,880 (+0) units.

ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

submarines — 1 (+0) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,517 (+81) units.

special equipment — 3,981 (+0) units.

The enemy launched one missile strike using seven missiles and 75 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 144 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,021 attacks, 136 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,698 kamikaze drones to destroy them.