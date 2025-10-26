Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 900 Russian soldiers and 18 armored personnel carriers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 900 Russian soldiers and 18 armored personnel carriers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of October 26, 2025
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas of personnel concentration and one other important target of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The Russian forces have launched multiple missile strikes, air strikes, and drone attacks, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing conflict.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains vigilant in targeting key areas of personnel concentration and important targets of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 26, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 26.10.25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,136,890 (+900) people

  • tanks — 11,291 (+4) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,477 (+18) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,002 (+15) units.

  • MLRS — 1,526 (+0) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,230 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 346 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 74,399 (+214) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,880 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,517 (+81) units.

  • special equipment — 3,981 (+0) units.

The enemy launched one missile strike using seven missiles and 75 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 144 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,021 attacks, 136 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,698 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He has no right to be a commander." Syrsky urgently arrived at the Pokrovsky direction
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky commented on the situation in Pokrovsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 90 out of 101 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin announces test of 'unlimited range' missile
Russia conducted tests of the "Burevestnik"

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?