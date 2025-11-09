Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 970 Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 970 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 9, 2025
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck two areas of concentration of Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces launched numerous attacks, including missiles, airstrikes, and kamikaze drones, on Ukrainian troops and settlements, indicating the escalating nature of the conflict.
  • The latest casualty figures reveal the ongoing defense efforts of Ukrainian soldiers against Russian aggression, highlighting the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 9, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 11/09/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,151,070 (+970) people;

  • tanks — 11,335 (+5) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,545 (+1) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,340 (+19) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 79,368 (+440) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,926 (+8) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 66,880 (+85) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 54 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 41 missiles and dropped 126 guided bombs.

In addition, 5,276 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 4,697 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, of which more than a hundred were from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New Russian attack on Ukraine — 34 drones neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The PPO reports on the results of its work
Category
Culture
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It was hard." Jolie loudly addressed the world after her visit to Ukraine
Jolie sent a powerful message to the world about Ukraine
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukraine hits thermal power plant in Voronezh, Russia with missiles
“Bavovna” in Russia on November 9 — first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?