Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 970 Russian occupiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck two areas of concentration of Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 9, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 11/09/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,151,070 (+970) people;

tanks — 11,335 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,545 (+1) units.

artillery systems — 34,340 (+19) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 79,368 (+440) units;

cruise missiles — 3,926 (+8) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 66,880 (+85) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 54 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 41 missiles and dropped 126 guided bombs.

In addition, 5,276 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 4,697 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, of which more than a hundred were from multiple launch rocket systems.