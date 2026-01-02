Ukrainian soldiers engaged in 45 clashes with the Russian army on January 2

Operational information as of 16:00 02.01.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out two air strikes, dropped two aerial bombs, and also carried out 37 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the fortifications of our defenders, in the Vovchansk area and in the Izbitsky direction. The Russian invaders launched a missile strike on civilian objects in the city of Kharkiv.

In the Kupyansk direction, one clash is currently ongoing in the Petropavlivka area.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the areas of Zakitne and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor carried out one attack in the Minkivka area, but was repulsed.