Ukrainian soldiers engaged in 45 clashes with the Russian army on January 2

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 45.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers faced 45 combat clashes with the Russian army on January 2, involving attacks, shellings, and aerial strikes.
- The Russian army launched missile strikes on civilian objects in Kharkiv, endangering the lives of the civilian population.
- Numerous enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian units in different areas, leading to ongoing clashes and intense confrontations.
Current situation on the front on January 2
Operational information as of 16:00 02.01.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out two air strikes, dropped two aerial bombs, and also carried out 37 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the fortifications of our defenders, in the Vovchansk area and in the Izbitsky direction. The Russian invaders launched a missile strike on civilian objects in the city of Kharkiv.
In the Kupyansk direction, one clash is currently ongoing in the Petropavlivka area.
In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the areas of Zakitne and Pereizne.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor carried out one attack in the Minkivka area, but was repulsed.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Mykolaipillia, and Sofiivka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times today in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Filiya and towards Novopavlivka. Four clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vyshneve, Zlagoda, and Rybne, and one clash is currently ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, nine combat clashes were recorded in the Hulyaipol area and in the Dobropil and Zeleny directions, six of which are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, and Hulyaipol.
In the Orikhiv direction, two clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day in the Plavni and Prymorske areas. The enemy launched an airstrike on Novoandriyivka.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault in the area of the Antoniv Bridge.
