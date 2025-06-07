Ukrainian soldiers faced a new problem on the front
Ukrainian soldiers faced a new problem on the front

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are already experiencing a shortage of FPV drones
Source:  BBC News Ukrainian

Journalists spoke with soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and came to the conclusion that there is a shortage of FPV drones in the Defense Forces of Ukraine. According to the soldiers, if a year ago the units were able to launch up to 100 units daily, now the number has really decreased.

  • Commander Serhiy Varakin highlights the significant drop in FPV shock availability, limiting the brigade to 200-300 shocks per month, compared to 100 daily shocks in the past
  • Technological difficulties in producing high-quality fiber-optic drones add to the challenges faced by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in utilizing FPV drones effectively

One of the key challenges for the army has been insufficient state support: only a third of the required FPV drones are supplied by the state.

What is important to understand is that other devices are purchased by the military units themselves or come from volunteer funds.

Moreover, there are serious complaints about the quality of drones arriving at the front, as many of them require refinement before use.

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers also draw attention to problems with the supply of ammunition for FPV drones and technological difficulties in the production of high-quality fiber-optic drones.

Serhiy Varakin, commander of the unmanned systems battalion of the 58th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shared his opinion on this matter.

Last year, we could easily destroy 11-17 pieces of equipment per day. We could afford to use, if there were active hostilities, 100 FPV shocks per day, and their quality was more or less normal, that is, 7-8 out of 10 hit the target. What do we have now? Now, our brigade can receive only 200-300 FPV shocks per month on a monthly basis.

