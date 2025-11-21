Ukrainian soldiers have engaged in 130 clashes with Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. The total number of combat engagements has now reached 130.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces have been engaged in 130 combat clashes with Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day.
- Latest operational information as of November 21 highlights the ongoing efforts of Ukrainian soldiers in repelling enemy attacks and artillery shelling in multiple directions.
- Detailed accounts of the combat engagements include specific locations such as North Slobozhansk, Kursk, Liman, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lymansky, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsky, Oleksandrivka, Hulyaipil, and Orikhiv directions.
Current situation on the front on November 21
Operational information as of 16:00, 11/21/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
There were 10 enemy attacks in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions today. The enemy carried out 63 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, six clashes occurred in the areas of Synelnykovye, Vovchansk, and in the direction of Kolodyazne. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Petropavlivka and Pishchane. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction today, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Novoselivka and in the directions of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Shyykivka, Drobysheve, Stavky. Currently, five clashes are ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 11 times near Serebryanka, Dronivka, Viyimka, and in the directions of Siversk and Zvanivka. Four clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the Chasovy Yar area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attempts to penetrate our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka and in the directions of Predtechyny, Stepanivka and Sofiivka. Two more clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 41 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, Filiya and towards the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Myrnograd, Hryshyne and Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 30 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped 20 assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Andriyivka-Klevtsove, Yalta, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Verbove, Pryvilne and towards Oleksiyivka.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the aggressor tried to advance on the positions of our troops three times, in the Rivnepil region and towards Zatyshshie, one clash is ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky, Stepeve, and in the directions of Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandreyevka, and Primorske. Two more clashes are ongoing.
