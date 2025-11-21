Ukrainian soldiers have engaged in 130 clashes with Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00, 11/21/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There were 10 enemy attacks in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions today. The enemy carried out 63 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, six clashes occurred in the areas of Synelnykovye, Vovchansk, and in the direction of Kolodyazne. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Petropavlivka and Pishchane. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction today, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Novoselivka and in the directions of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Shyykivka, Drobysheve, Stavky. Currently, five clashes are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 11 times near Serebryanka, Dronivka, Viyimka, and in the directions of Siversk and Zvanivka. Four clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the Chasovy Yar area.