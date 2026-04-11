Ukrainian soldiers have engaged in 50 clashes with the occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11.04.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Lyman direction, four enemy assaults took place since the beginning of the day, near Zarichny and towards Shyykivka and Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to improve its position, moving towards the settlements of Petropavlivka and Novoosinove.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the Staritsa area.

Four combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , in addition, the enemy carried out 28 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 13 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, there were three clashes with the enemy in the areas of Novohrygorivka and Ternovoye.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Olenokostyantynivka and towards Charivne. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Tsvitkove, Kopani, Charivne, and Rivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Obshche and Omelnyk.