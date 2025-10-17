Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 80 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, two combat clashes with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropped 14 guided bombs, and carried out one hundred shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, one of which was from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Vovchansk and in the direction of the settlements of Obukhivka and Kolodyazne. Three more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses six times in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and in the direction of Kupyansk. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched nine attacks towards the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Torske, Shandryholove, and Drobysheve, as well as towards the settlement of Koroviy Yar. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

One enemy attack was repelled by the Defense Forces in the Slavyansk direction. The aggressor was active in the Dronivka and Yampol areas. Three more combat clashes are still ongoing.