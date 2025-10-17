Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 80 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 80 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers have repelled a total of 80 assaults by the Russian army on various fronts since the beginning of the day.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the ongoing combat clashes and air strikes by the Russian army in different directions.
- Continuous enemy attacks and attempted breakthroughs were reported in multiple areas, including North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovske, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, and Dnieper directions.
Current situation on the front on October 17
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, two combat clashes with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropped 14 guided bombs, and carried out one hundred shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, one of which was from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Vovchansk and in the direction of the settlements of Obukhivka and Kolodyazne. Three more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses six times in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and in the direction of Kupyansk. One combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched nine attacks towards the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Torske, Shandryholove, and Drobysheve, as well as towards the settlement of Koroviy Yar. Two combat clashes are ongoing.
One enemy attack was repelled by the Defense Forces in the Slavyansk direction. The aggressor was active in the Dronivka and Yampol areas. Three more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out seven assault operations in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of the settlement of Berestok. One combat engagement is ongoing.
In the Pokrovske direction, the Russian invaders made 22 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirevo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiya and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Pokrovske. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 20 enemy attacks. Fighting continues in two locations.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of Orestopol and the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Sichneve, Novomykolaivka, Novohrygorivka, Vesele, and Malynovka. The defense forces repelled nine enemy assaults, and four more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy was advancing in the area of the settlement of Kamianske.
On the Dnieper direction, the enemy once tried in vain to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antoniv Bridge.
