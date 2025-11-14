Ukrainian soldiers have repelled more than 170 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 176 times.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers have repelled more than 170 attacks by the Russian army in various areas, demonstrating courage and determination in defending their country.
- The ongoing battles and defensive actions continue in directions including North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, South-Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lymansk, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, Pokrovsky, Oleksandrivka, Hulyaipil', and Orikhiv.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine have provided operational information regarding the Russian invasion, highlighting the efforts and sacrifices made by the Ukrainian military personnel.
Current situation on the front on November 14
Operational information as of 16:00 11/14/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy attempted to launch offensive operations once. The enemy also carried out 117 attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian military personnel repelled seven enemy assaults near Odradne, Dvorichanske, and towards Kolodyazne.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times in the Kupyansk direction towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoplatonivka. A battle is currently underway.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units have repelled 20 attacks. Five attacks are still ongoing. The enemy is attacking in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholovove, Myrne, Zarichne, Novoselivka, Drobysheve and towards the settlements of Korovyn Yar, Olhivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novyi Mir.
In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks — units of the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Pereyzne, and another battle is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat clashes with the enemy took place in the areas of Vasyukivka, Maiske, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 31 times near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostyantynivka and Poltavka. Ukrainian units repelled 28 attacks, and three more enemy attacks are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have launched 64 attacks on the positions of our defenders. Restraining the enemy onslaught, the Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 41 attacks, and the fighting continues.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried 15 times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Ivanivka, Zeleny Hai, Yalta, Oleksandrograd, Stepove, Pryvilne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske. One combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy carried out 11 assault operations, and Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Solodky, Yablukovych, and towards Zeleny Gay.
In the Orikhov direction, the enemy advanced twice: near Stepnohirsk and towards Prymorske. The settlement of Orikhov was hit by airstrikes.
