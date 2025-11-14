Ukrainian soldiers have repelled more than 170 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 11/14/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy attempted to launch offensive operations once. The enemy also carried out 117 attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian military personnel repelled seven enemy assaults near Odradne, Dvorichanske, and towards Kolodyazne.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times in the Kupyansk direction towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoplatonivka. A battle is currently underway.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units have repelled 20 attacks. Five attacks are still ongoing. The enemy is attacking in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholovove, Myrne, Zarichne, Novoselivka, Drobysheve and towards the settlements of Korovyn Yar, Olhivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novyi Mir.

In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks — units of the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Pereyzne, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat clashes with the enemy took place in the areas of Vasyukivka, Maiske, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.