Ukrainian soldiers have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/20/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance near Karmazynivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to improve its position in the directions of the settlements of Kupyansk, Kivsharivka, and Novoosinove. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the South Slobozan direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia and Vilcha.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times, carried out five air strikes, dropped nine aerial bombs, and carried out 30 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 13 attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivano-Pol, Illinivka, Oleksandro-Shultynye, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 17 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Filiya and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Vasylivka, Novopavlivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice in the directions of the settlements of Kalynivske and Zlagoda.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled eight enemy attacks towards the settlements of Dobropillya, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Girke, Hulyaipilske and in the Hulyaipil area. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Tsvitkove area. Two more clashes are ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Orekhov direction , but did launch an air strike on Orekhov.