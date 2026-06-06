Ukrainian soldiers have repelled more than 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 06.06.2026 regarding the repulsion of the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . In these same areas, the enemy shelled the defensive lines and nearby settlements thirty times.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders made one attempt to break through the defenses in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.

On the Kupyansk sector of the front, units of the occupation forces attacked twice with the aim of displacing Ukrainian forces near Pishchane and Kupyansk. One combat clash is currently ongoing.

The aggressor also showed offensive activity in the Lymansky direction, where four assault attempts were recorded near the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavky, and Drobysheve. One combat clash is ongoing here.

In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian units neutralized one enemy attempt to advance in the area of the settlement of Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one enemy offensive was recorded near the settlement of Chasiv Yar, which ended in vain.