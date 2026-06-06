Since the beginning of this day, high intensity of hostilities has been recorded: the occupation forces have carried out 64 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units. At the same time, Russian artillery continues heavy shelling of the Ukrainian border.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers have repelled more than 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day, showcasing their resilience and determination.
- Russian artillery continues heavy shelling of the Ukrainian border, intensifying the conflict and posing a threat to the safety of Ukrainian units and nearby settlements.
Current situation on the front on June 6
Operational information as of 16:00 06.06.2026 regarding the repulsion of the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Two combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . In these same areas, the enemy shelled the defensive lines and nearby settlements thirty times.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders made one attempt to break through the defenses in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.
On the Kupyansk sector of the front, units of the occupation forces attacked twice with the aim of displacing Ukrainian forces near Pishchane and Kupyansk. One combat clash is currently ongoing.
The aggressor also showed offensive activity in the Lymansky direction, where four assault attempts were recorded near the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavky, and Drobysheve. One combat clash is ongoing here.
In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian units neutralized one enemy attempt to advance in the area of the settlement of Kryva Luka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, one enemy offensive was recorded near the settlement of Chasiv Yar, which ended in vain.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled twelve enemy attacks that attempted to overcome defensive lines in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Ivano-Frankivka, Rusynivka Yar, and Illinivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, 21 assault operations were recorded to dislodge Ukrainian units from occupied positions near Toretske, Vilne, Novy Donbas, Zapovedne, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Hryshynye, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, and Udachny. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Tovste, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Vorone, and Verbove. One combat clash is currently ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian units have repelled eight enemy attacks near Dobropillya, Vozdvizhivka, Zaliznychne, Olenokostyantynivka, Staroukrainka, Hulyaipilske, and Charivne. Six more battles are ongoing.
On the Dnieper direction, two combat clashes took place today in the areas of Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilogruy Island.
The Ukrainian military continues to consistently reduce the combat potential of the invaders' forces both directly on the contact line and in their rear.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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