Ukrainian soldiers have repelled more than 60 attacks by the invaders since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 65 times.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers have repelled more than 60 attacks by invaders on May 27, 2026, showcasing their resilience and determination in defending their positions.
- Multiple clashes have occurred in various directions including North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansky, Kupyansk, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsky, Oleksandrivka, Hulyaipil, and Orikhiv, with Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully thwarting enemy advances.
Current situation on the front on May 27
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/27/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Four clashes took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 35 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, four of which were using multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka and towards Izbitskyi and Ternova. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces towards the settlement of Kivsharivka and in the area of Novoyehorivka.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attempts by the invaders to advance towards Lyman, Drobyshevy, and in the areas of Kolodyazy and Stavky.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders stopped five attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Stepanivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 18 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Vilne, Sergiyevka. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped one enemy attack towards the settlement of Zlagoda.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Rybne, Dobropillya, Pryluky, Zaliznychne and towards Novy Zaporizhzhia, Hulyaipilsky, Olenokostyantynivka, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkiv, and Charivny.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance five times in the areas of the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Shcherbaki, Plavni, and Maly Shcherbaki. One clash is currently ongoing.
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