Ukrainian soldiers have repelled more than 60 attacks by the invaders since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/27/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Four clashes took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 35 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, four of which were using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka and towards Izbitskyi and Ternova. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces towards the settlement of Kivsharivka and in the area of Novoyehorivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attempts by the invaders to advance towards Lyman, Drobyshevy, and in the areas of Kolodyazy and Stavky.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka.