Ukrainian soldiers have repelled more than 70 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The invaders continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. 71 clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders have repelled 71 combat clashes with the Russian army in a single day, showcasing their determination and resilience.
- The ongoing attacks by Russian invaders in different directions have been met with effective defense strategies by the Ukrainian troops.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides operational information on enemy attacks, airstrikes, and ongoing combat clashes across multiple frontlines.
Current situation on the front on October 26
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
One enemy attack was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The enemy also carried out one air strike, dropped four guided bombs, and carried out 74 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near Vovchansk, Stroivka and in the direction of Bologivka and Dvorichanske. Four combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Karpivka, Seredne, Derylove, and Torske. The defense forces successfully stopped seven enemy attempts to advance, and one combat engagement is ongoing.
On the Slavyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through five times in the areas of Viymka, Pereyzne, and Fedorivka. Our defenders successfully repelled all enemy attacks.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invader attacked nine times today in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Pleshchiivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 17 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Molodetske and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.
Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times near the settlements of Sosnivka, Stepove, Oleksandrgrad, Pavlivka, Novohrygorivka and in the direction of the settlement of Rybne. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Mlynivka and Zelenyy Hai. The settlements of Solodke, Rivnopillya, Zaliznychne, and Nechaivka were subjected to air strikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks near the settlements of Novoandreyevka, Stepove, and Stepnohirsk. In addition, the enemy launched airstrikes on the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Veselyanka, and Novoyakovlivka.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Olhivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-