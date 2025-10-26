Ukrainian soldiers have repelled more than 70 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

One enemy attack was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The enemy also carried out one air strike, dropped four guided bombs, and carried out 74 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near Vovchansk, Stroivka and in the direction of Bologivka and Dvorichanske. Four combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Karpivka, Seredne, Derylove, and Torske. The defense forces successfully stopped seven enemy attempts to advance, and one combat engagement is ongoing.

On the Slavyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through five times in the areas of Viymka, Pereyzne, and Fedorivka. Our defenders successfully repelled all enemy attacks.