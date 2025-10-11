Ukrainian soldiers have repelled over 100 assaults by Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 108 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- 108 combat clashes have taken place on the front as Ukrainian soldiers repel assaults by Russian occupiers, holding the lines and causing damage to Russian aggression.
- Operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine details combat engagements in different directions, including North-Slobozhansk, South-Slobozhansk, and Lymansk.
- Russian troops carried out airstrikes, dropped guided aerial bombs, and initiated multiple attacks, but Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled attacks in areas like Zapadne, Kutkivka, and beyond.
Current situation on the front on October 11
Operational information as of 16:00 on 11.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Four combat engagements took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . Today, the enemy carried out one airstrike, dropped two guided aerial bombs, and carried out 96 attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, 11 combat clashes took place in the areas of Zapadne, Kutkivka and in the direction of Bologivka, Dvorichansky and Kolodyazne. One enemy attack is still ongoing.
One combat engagement is ongoing in the Kupyansk direction . Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to advance five times to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, and Stepovaya Novoselivka.
Eight combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Karpivka, Drobysheve, Torske and in the direction of the settlement of Lyman.
In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks today in the areas of Yampol, Serebryanka, and Dronivka.
The defense forces stopped 11 enemy attacks in the Kostyantynivka direction. The invader tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 29 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Sukhetske, Myrnograd, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and in the direction of the settlement of Pokrovsk. Our defenders have already repelled 24 attacks, and fighting is ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Novohrygorivka and in the direction of Orestopol. Five more enemy attacks are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy assaults near the settlement of Stepove and towards Primorske.
