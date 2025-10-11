Ukrainian soldiers have repelled over 100 assaults by Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Four combat engagements took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . Today, the enemy carried out one airstrike, dropped two guided aerial bombs, and carried out 96 attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, 11 combat clashes took place in the areas of Zapadne, Kutkivka and in the direction of Bologivka, Dvorichansky and Kolodyazne. One enemy attack is still ongoing.

One combat engagement is ongoing in the Kupyansk direction . Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to advance five times to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, and Stepovaya Novoselivka.

Eight combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Karpivka, Drobysheve, Torske and in the direction of the settlement of Lyman.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks today in the areas of Yampol, Serebryanka, and Dronivka.