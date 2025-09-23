Ukrainian soldiers hit 2 Russian army command posts at once

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked two command posts, an artillery piece, an ammunition depot, six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two other important targets of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- The conflict continues to intensify with a high number of combat clashes at the front and ongoing military activities in various regions of Ukraine.
- The update sheds light on the 1308th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and highlights the strategic actions taken by Ukrainian troops to defend their country.
Losses of the Russian army as of September 23, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/23/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,103,580 (+1,010) people,
tanks — 11,199 (+5) units,
artillery systems — 33,052 (+53) units,
MLRS — 1,495 (+2) units,
aircraft — 424 (+2) units,
helicopters — 345 (+1) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 62,486 (+485) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 62,486 (+123) units.
The enemy launched three missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using four missiles, 67 air strikes, and dropped 136 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 4,888 attacks, 134 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,222 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
Air strikes were carried out, in particular, on the areas of Zaporizhia and Zaliznychne settlements in Zaporizhia region; Lviv, Mykolaivka in Kherson region.
