Ukrainian soldiers hit 2 Russian army command posts at once

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked two command posts, an artillery piece, an ammunition depot, six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two other important targets of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 23, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/23/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,103,580 (+1,010) people,

tanks — 11,199 (+5) units,

artillery systems — 33,052 (+53) units,

MLRS — 1,495 (+2) units,

aircraft — 424 (+2) units,

helicopters — 345 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 62,486 (+485) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 62,486 (+123) units.

The enemy launched three missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using four missiles, 67 air strikes, and dropped 136 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,888 attacks, 134 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,222 kamikaze drones to destroy them.