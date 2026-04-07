According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, last night the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Ust-Luga Oil oil terminal, located in the Leningrad Region of Russia.
Points of attention
- Тhe damaged tanks are crucial for the storage of oil and flammable liquids, highlighting the strategic importance of the targeted facilities.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the effectiveness of the attacks, emphasizing the success in damaging key elements of the enemy's oil production infrastructure.
Ukraine's new deep strikes — what are the results?
As reported by Ukrainian soldiers, it was possible to clarify the results of the attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which took place on April 5, 2026.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that this is a successful attack on the enemy's oil transportation and oil refining infrastructure.
Thus, as a result of targeted attacks at the port of Transneft-Port Primorsk, it was possible to damage 3 RVSP-20000 tanks at once, with subsequent ignition of petroleum products.
What is important to understand is that RVSP-20000 is a tank with a volume of 20,000 m³. This is a typical design used for long-term storage of oil, petroleum products, and other flammable liquids.
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