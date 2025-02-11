Ukrainian soldiers hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully eliminated 1,390 Russian invaders, 44 artillery systems, and 13 enemy tanks. The situation at the front remains tense.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 11, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/11/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 851,880 (+1,390) people,

tanks — 10,014 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20,844 (+31) units,

artillery systems — 22,923 (+44) units,

MLRS — 1,275 (+2) units,

air defense systems — 1060 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 24,755 (+132) units,

cruise missiles — 3,056 (+2) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 36,807 (+169) units,

special equipment — 3,741 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during February 10, 139 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian army carried out 100 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 140 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy carried out almost 6 thousand attacks and used 2,853 kamikaze drones for attacks.