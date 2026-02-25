Ukrainian soldiers neutralized another 1,070 Russian occupiers

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck one area of concentration of Russian army manpower.
Points of attention
- The aggressor carried out numerous airstrikes and attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, indicating the intensity of the conflict.
- Enemy airstrikes targeted various settlements such as Pokrovske, Katerynivka, Velykymykhailivka, and others, showcasing the widespread nature of the attacks.
Losses of the Russian Army as of February 25, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/25/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,262,490 (+1,070) people,
tanks — 11,701 (+3) units,
armored combat vehicles — 24,091 (+5) units,
artillery systems — 37,589 (+29) units,
MLRS — 1,655 (+1) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 146,457 (+886) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 79,971 (+145) units,
special equipment — 4,075 (+1) units.
The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Katerynivka, Velykymykhailivka, Levadne, Orly, Havrylivka, Pysantsi, Prosyana, Pidhavrylivka, Novosoloshyne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hulyaipilske, Lyubitske, Dolynka, Zarichne.
