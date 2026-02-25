Ukrainian soldiers neutralized another 1,070 Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers neutralized another 1,070 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers neutralized another 1,070 Russian occupiers
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck one area of concentration of Russian army manpower.

Points of attention

  • The aggressor carried out numerous airstrikes and attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, indicating the intensity of the conflict.
  • Enemy airstrikes targeted various settlements such as Pokrovske, Katerynivka, Velykymykhailivka, and others, showcasing the widespread nature of the attacks.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 25, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/25/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,262,490 (+1,070) people,

  • tanks — 11,701 (+3) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,091 (+5) units,

  • artillery systems — 37,589 (+29) units,

  • MLRS — 1,655 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 146,457 (+886) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 79,971 (+145) units,

  • special equipment — 4,075 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 83 air strikes, dropped 220 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,964 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,293 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 136 from multiple rocket launchers.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Katerynivka, Velykymykhailivka, Levadne, Orly, Havrylivka, Pysantsi, Prosyana, Pidhavrylivka, Novosoloshyne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hulyaipilske, Lyubitske, Dolynka, Zarichne.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian soldiers killed 4 civilians in Zaporizhia
Ivan Fedorov
Russia's attacks on Zaporizhia - there are victims
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense eliminated 95 out of 115 targets during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine - what are the consequences?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has announced a demarche to Ukraine over the strikes on Novorossiysk
US demands Ukraine stop attacks on Novorossiysk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?