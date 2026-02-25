Ukrainian soldiers neutralized another 1,070 Russian occupiers

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck one area of concentration of Russian army manpower.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 25, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/25/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,262,490 (+1,070) people,

tanks — 11,701 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles — 24,091 (+5) units,

artillery systems — 37,589 (+29) units,

MLRS — 1,655 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 146,457 (+886) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 79,971 (+145) units,

special equipment — 4,075 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 83 air strikes, dropped 220 guided bombs. In addition, it used 5,964 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,293 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 136 from multiple rocket launchers. Share

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Katerynivka, Velykymykhailivka, Levadne, Orly, Havrylivka, Pysantsi, Prosyana, Pidhavrylivka, Novosoloshyne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hulyaipilske, Lyubitske, Dolynka, Zarichne.