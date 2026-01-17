Ukrainian soldiers report successful deep strikes in Crimea
Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers report successful deep strikes in Crimea

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?
On January 17, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully strike Russian air defense systems and a fleet of enemy UAVs in the temporarily occupied territories.

  • 164 combat clashes recorded within 24 hours, showcasing Ukrainian defenders' resilience against Russian aggression.
  • Follow the latest updates on the progress of Ukrainian forces in repelling the occupiers and inflicting losses on the enemy.

What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

The new operation was successfully implemented in the territory of temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck enemy air defense targets.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the “Nebo-U” radar station (Yevpatoria district) and the “Pantsir-S1” anti-aircraft missile and gun complex (in the Khutorka district).

Moreover, in the Donetsk region, near Donetsk, a place for storing and preparing for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles came under attack by Ukrainian troops.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the extent of the damage is being determined.

We continue to destroy the enemy and its capabilities. More to come. Glory to Ukraine! — says the official statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: .facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is important to understand is that on January 17, 2025, the 1,424th day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine began.

Ukrainian defenders steadfastly hold back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

In total, 164 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

