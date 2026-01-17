On January 17, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully strike Russian air defense systems and a fleet of enemy UAVs in the temporarily occupied territories.
What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?
The new operation was successfully implemented in the territory of temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck enemy air defense targets.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about the “Nebo-U” radar station (Yevpatoria district) and the “Pantsir-S1” anti-aircraft missile and gun complex (in the Khutorka district).
Moreover, in the Donetsk region, near Donetsk, a place for storing and preparing for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles came under attack by Ukrainian troops.
According to Ukrainian soldiers, the extent of the damage is being determined.
What is important to understand is that on January 17, 2025, the 1,424th day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine began.
Ukrainian defenders steadfastly hold back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
In total, 164 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
