Ukrainian special forces hit Dzhankoy railway station in occupied Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on a successful special operation by the Special Operations Forces in temporarily occupied Crimea. Thus, the logistics of the Russian army at the Dzhankoy station were disrupted.

The operation took place on the night of August 21. Special forces struck a Russian rolling stock carrying fuel and lubricants.

As a result of special operations, the provision of support to the southern group of Russian troops has become more difficult.