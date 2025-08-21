The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on a successful special operation by the Special Operations Forces in temporarily occupied Crimea. Thus, the logistics of the Russian army at the Dzhankoy station were disrupted.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Special Operations Forces conducted a successful operation disrupting the logistics of the Russian army at the Dzhankoy railway station in occupied Crimea.
- The operation involved hitting trains carrying fuel and lubricants, complicating the provision of support to the southern group of Russian troops.
- The event took place on the night of August 21, showcasing the strategic maneuvers of the Ukrainian special forces in the region.
SSO hit trains with fuel and lubricants in Dzhankoy
Special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted special operations near the Dzhankoy railway station.
The operation took place on the night of August 21. Special forces struck a Russian rolling stock carrying fuel and lubricants.
As a result of special operations, the provision of support to the southern group of Russian troops has become more difficult.
Special Operations Forces: Always on the edge!
