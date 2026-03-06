Ukrainian troops completely destroyed a warehouse of military and technical property of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck six areas of concentration of manpower, two artillery systems, a UAV control point, a military equipment warehouse, a multiple launch rocket system and a control point of the Russian occupiers. The new operations were carried out during March 5.
Points of attention
- The update reveals the intensity of the conflict with detailed statistics on air strikes, guided bomb drops, and attacks on Ukrainian settlements.
- The new operations mark the 1472nd day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, showcasing ongoing resistance and strategic successes by Ukrainian forces.
Losses of the Russian army as of March 6, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/06/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,271,350 (+950) people
tanks — 11,734 (+7) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,148 (+6) units.
artillery systems — 37,960 (+45) units.
MLRS — 1,669 (+2) units.
air defense systems — 1,320 (+1) units.
helicopters — 349 (+1) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 159,990 (+1,609) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 81,642 (+208) units.
special equipment — 4,080 (+1) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 75 air strikes and dropped 233 guided bombs.
In addition, it used 7,951 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,413 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 63 from multiple launch rocket systems.
