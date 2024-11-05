The Eighth Ukrainian Women's Congress is being held in Kyiv on November 5, during which the development of gender equality policy is being discussed.
Points of attention
- The Eighth Ukrainian Women's Congress in 2024 highlighted the importance of gender equality policy and recognized the outstanding achievements of women, including the posthumous recipient of the Mary O'Hagen Award, Iryna 'Cheka' Tsybukh.
- First Lady Olena Zelenska shed light on the significant contributions of women in Ukraine, such as their active participation in new business projects, diplomatic missions, volunteer work, and defense efforts.
- The event emphasized women's potential in driving the country's reconstruction and modernization, showcasing stories of resilience and determination amidst challenges, including those faced during times of war.
- The Congress aimed to empower women and inspire them to take on new roles and responsibilities, acknowledging their pivotal role in shaping the future of Ukraine and fostering a culture of inclusivity and equality.
- Through discussions at the Congress, participants explored how harnessing women's potential can lead to transformative change, not only in individual lives but also in the broader context of national development and progress.
What is known about the Eighth Ukrainian Women's Congress and laureate of the Mary O'Hagen Award
The event is held under the slogan "Women's potential: new roles, new quality".
First Lady Olena Zelenska and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA to Ukraine Ms. Bridget Brink addressed the participants of the Congress with congratulatory words.
Iryna "Cheka" Tsybukh (posthumously) was a well-known public figure, journalist, department manager of the Directorate of Regional Broadcasting of the National Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine, paramedic of the "Hospitalier" medical battalion, and the laureate of the Mary O'Hagen Award for Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Women's Leadership.
She planned to give a speech during the Congress, but tragically died on May 29, 2024 during a rotation in the Kharkiv direction.
Iryna's mother — Oksana Tsybukh — received the award.
Olena Zelenska talked about the role of women in the development of Ukraine
In her speech at the opening of the Eighth Ukrainian Women's Congress, First Lady Olena Zelenska noted that this year in Ukraine, 59% of new business projects were opened by women.
She noted that according to the Ministry of Economy, the participation of women participating in the "Own business" grant program has increased to 48%.
22% of heads of Ukrainian diplomatic missions are women and, according to the Ministry of Defense, almost 20% of all volunteers are women.
The participants of the congress discussed how women's potential helps to overcome the challenges associated with the war, as well as what an important component of the country's reconstruction and modernization it can become in the future.