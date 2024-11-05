The Eighth Ukrainian Women's Congress is being held in Kyiv on November 5, during which the development of gender equality policy is being discussed.

The event is held under the slogan "Women's potential: new roles, new quality".

First Lady Olena Zelenska and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA to Ukraine Ms. Bridget Brink addressed the participants of the Congress with congratulatory words.

Iryna "Cheka" Tsybukh (posthumously) was a well-known public figure, journalist, department manager of the Directorate of Regional Broadcasting of the National Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine, paramedic of the "Hospitalier" medical battalion, and the laureate of the Mary O'Hagen Award for Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Women's Leadership.

She planned to give a speech during the Congress, but tragically died on May 29, 2024 during a rotation in the Kharkiv direction.

Iryna's mother — Oksana Tsybukh — received the award.

Olena Zelenska talked about the role of women in the development of Ukraine

In her speech at the opening of the Eighth Ukrainian Women's Congress, First Lady Olena Zelenska noted that this year in Ukraine, 59% of new business projects were opened by women.

She noted that according to the Ministry of Economy, the participation of women participating in the "Own business" grant program has increased to 48%.

22% of heads of Ukrainian diplomatic missions are women and, according to the Ministry of Defense, almost 20% of all volunteers are women.

It must be recognized right away: this potential often comes at a high price. This year alone, I had the honor of meeting incredible women, including teachers. Like Larisa Fesenko, who survived 45 days of a Russian punishment cell and returned to her native school in Kharkiv Oblast after de-occupation. Or Olena Vlezko, how she continued to teach children remotely from the basement of her parents' house in Myropyll, on the border with the aggressor state, under constant fire. Olena Zelenska First Lady of Ukraine

The participants of the congress discussed how women's potential helps to overcome the challenges associated with the war, as well as what an important component of the country's reconstruction and modernization it can become in the future.