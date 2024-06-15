Ukrainians to have electricity up to 5-6 hours a day in winter, experts say

This winter, Ukrainians can be given electricity for five to six hours daily.

In winter, there will be electricity in the homes of Ukrainians for 5-6 hours — Kovalenko

CEO of Yasno Serhiy Kovalenko expressed his opinion on Business Breakfast on large-scale power outages in Ukraine during the winter period.

As Kovalenko explained, the forecast for winter is based on two things:

will it be possible to increase the physical possibility of electricity import — the expert expects that the situation will change by the end of summer or the beginning of the heating season;

repair of nuclear units and other energy facilities.

At the same time, the bad news is that the consumption peak is higher in winter than in summer. However, this, in turn, will depend on the temperature. For example, this will be good news if it will be +10 on average in winter.

If it is -15at and more, it will be bad for us. The lower the temperature, the higher the heating consumption. Serhiy Kovalenko CEO of Yasno

According to Yasno's director, the generation deficit may be 30-35% this winter.

To answer the question: six to five hours of light for consumers per day is quite realistic, but I think it can be better. It depends on how much we recover. Therefore, according to the forecast for winter: I believe that it is necessary to prepare based on the fact that there will be 5-6 hours a day. But at the end of August, the forecast will need to be updated. Share

Currently, the generation deficit is between 15 and 25%.

Ukrainian power plants have become one of the main goals of the Russian Federation

Western journalists draw attention to the fact that the internal production of electricity in Ukraine against the background of regular enemy attacks has almost tripled.

If before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, it reached about 55 gigawatts of electricity and was one of the largest in Europe, now it has fallen below 20 GW.

The situation is becoming increasingly critical, given the fact that the aggressor country disabled or captured more than 50% of Ukraine's power plants.

Ukrainian energy companies began to announce nationwide blackouts. They are not only trying to repair the damage but are also actively looking for alternative sources of electricity.