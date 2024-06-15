Ukrainians to have electricity up to 5-6 hours a day in winter, experts say

This winter, Ukrainians can be given electricity for five to six hours daily.
Points of attention
- It is predicted that Ukrainians will have to limit their electricity consumption to 5-6 hours a day this winter.
- The generation deficit can be 30-35%, which can lead to nationwide blackouts.
- Russian aggression caused damage and seizure of more than 50% of Ukraine's power plants, which complicates the situation with energy supply.
- Ukrainian energy companies are actively looking for alternative sources of electricity supply to compensate for losses.
- Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko emphasizes the serious consequences of Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.
In winter, there will be electricity in the homes of Ukrainians for 5-6 hours — Kovalenko
CEO of Yasno Serhiy Kovalenko expressed his opinion on Business Breakfast on large-scale power outages in Ukraine during the winter period.
As Kovalenko explained, the forecast for winter is based on two things:
will it be possible to increase the physical possibility of electricity import — the expert expects that the situation will change by the end of summer or the beginning of the heating season;
repair of nuclear units and other energy facilities.
At the same time, the bad news is that the consumption peak is higher in winter than in summer. However, this, in turn, will depend on the temperature. For example, this will be good news if it will be +10 on average in winter.
According to Yasno's director, the generation deficit may be 30-35% this winter.
Currently, the generation deficit is between 15 and 25%.
Ukrainian power plants have become one of the main goals of the Russian Federation
Western journalists draw attention to the fact that the internal production of electricity in Ukraine against the background of regular enemy attacks has almost tripled.
If before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, it reached about 55 gigawatts of electricity and was one of the largest in Europe, now it has fallen below 20 GW.
The situation is becoming increasingly critical, given the fact that the aggressor country disabled or captured more than 50% of Ukraine's power plants.
Ukrainian energy companies began to announce nationwide blackouts. They are not only trying to repair the damage but are also actively looking for alternative sources of electricity.
The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, does not hide the fact that the last mass attack by Russia, which took place on June 1, had terrible consequences for energy facilities in 5 regions.
