Source:  Andriy Yermak

Ukraine's victory plan, proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, will be presented to the public. However, it will not be fully disclosed, as some of its details remain classified.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's victory plan will be presented to the public with some classified details.
  • There are sensitive aspects of the plan that remain secret to avoid leaks to the Russian occupiers.
  • The main goal of Ukraine's victory plan is to strengthen the country's position in future diplomatic negotiations with Russia and receive an invitation to join NATO.
  • Ukrainians are asked to understand the importance of hiding some details of the plan, because the people can understand the situation better than the politicians.
  • The plan includes concrete steps aimed at ensuring a just and sustainable peace in the region, including inviting Ukraine to NATO.

Why the Victory Plan of Ukraine is not fully presented

As the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, noted, as promised by the authorities, after the presentation of the plan to Western partners, it will be made public for Ukrainians, but certain parts of the document will remain secret due to their "sensitive nature."

He emphasized that these details must be kept secret in order to avoid leaking information to the Russian occupiers.

Everything that becomes public is heard not only in our country, but also by the enemy. Therefore, some aspects of the plan will remain closed. The main thing is to see its implementation on the territory of the enemy.

Andriy Yermak

Andriy Yermak

Head of OP

He also expressed confidence that Ukrainians will understand the importance of hiding certain details, because the people "often understand the situation better than politicians."

What is the main goal of Ukraine's victory plan

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it is primarily about strengthening Ukraine's position during the upcoming diplomatic negotiations with Russia.

It is also important to understand that the head of state and his team expect that Ukraine will soon receive an invitation to join NATO.

With no sign that the Kremlin plans to back down, the allies are also discussing the possibility of reaching out to Putin just ahead of the G20 meeting in Brazil, scheduled for November, one of the insiders said.

For a long time, official Washington tried to dispel hopes that it would approve Kyiv's request to use long-range US missiles to strike targets deep inside Russian territory to avoid escalation.

According to the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, the plan includes concrete steps aimed at ensuring a just and sustainable peace, including inviting Ukraine to NATO.

