"UkrAviaKosteh" named the number of electronic warfare systems that benefactors transferred to the AFU in six months

Over the past six months, the youth initiative charity fund “Nadiya” has transferred to the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over 500 units of “Apostol” electronic warfare systems, which have no analogues in Ukraine. Their development is actively being carried out by the UAV and electronic warfare systems manufacturing company “Ukrainian Aviation and Space Technologies”.

What is the uniqueness of the “Apostol” electronic warfare systems?

What is important to understand is that “Apostol” from “UkrAviaCosTech” really has no analogues in Ukraine.

One of the main advantages of this system is that it uses an immersion closed cooling system, which protects the electronic warfare system from overheating and allows it to operate for about 20 hours in harsh combat conditions.

These characteristics favorably distinguish the “Apostol” from other electronic warfare systems.

A few days ago, representatives of the youth initiative charity fund “Nadiya” personally handed over 8 “Apostol” electronic warfare systems to the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov.

According to Vladlen Nikitin, the founder of the Ukrainian Aviation and Space Technologies company, they also manage to produce more than 50,000 UAVs every month.

He and his team always work closely with the military, adapting products to their needs.

In particular, this concerns the production of:

drones with auto-target acquisition;

drones that operate on three frequencies;

drones on fiber optics that cannot be silenced.

According to Vladlen Nikitin, Ukraine should focus on creating a system for training specialists in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles and electronic warfare.