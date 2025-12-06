Ukrenergo increases the volume of power outages in Ukraine

After a new massive attack by Russian invaders, which took place on the night of December 6, NPC Ukrenergo was forced to decide to increase the scope of the projected measures to limit electricity consumption.
Points of attention
- Emergency recovery work has commenced in regions where security conditions allow, with hourly outage schedules in effect throughout Ukraine.
- Capacity restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are also operational in all regions of Ukraine to manage the power supply efficiently.
Power outages in 6 regions due to nighttime Russian attack
During the night and morning, Russia launched a new massive missile and drone strike on electricity generation, distribution, and transmission facilities.
What is important to understand is that this is the 8th such large-scale attack since the beginning of 2025.
Currently, power outages are being recorded in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Lviv, Odessa, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions.
Emergency recovery work has already begun where the security situation currently allows.
Against the backdrop of the serious consequences of a new large-scale enemy attack on the power system and current weather conditions, the importance of economical energy consumption on December 6 is of utmost importance.
