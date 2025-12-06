Ukrenergo increases the volume of power outages in Ukraine

After a new massive attack by Russian invaders, which took place on the night of December 6, NPC Ukrenergo was forced to decide to increase the scope of the projected measures to limit electricity consumption.

Power outages in 6 regions due to nighttime Russian attack

During the night and morning, Russia launched a new massive missile and drone strike on electricity generation, distribution, and transmission facilities.

What is important to understand is that this is the 8th such large-scale attack since the beginning of 2025.

Currently, power outages are being recorded in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Lviv, Odessa, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions.

Emergency recovery work has already begun where the security situation currently allows.

Hourly outage schedules are in effect in all regions of Ukraine on December 6. Capacity restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses also continue to operate in all regions of Ukraine. Share

Against the backdrop of the serious consequences of a new large-scale enemy attack on the power system and current weather conditions, the importance of economical energy consumption on December 6 is of utmost importance.