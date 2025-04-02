Umerov announced the completion of the first stage of the VLK reform

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umerov, the first stage of the reform of military medical commissions has been completed. In fact, this means that from April 1, all VLKs must issue their conclusions electronically.
Points of attention
- The reform of the VLK is part of a broader transformation supported by the Ministry of Health, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and international partners.
- The collaboration with governments of the UK and Germany, BRDO Effective Regulation Office, and the Special Defense Advisor Program signifies the significant support for the VLK reform efforts.
Umerov named the main changes for those liable for military service:
VLK conclusions are created online — quickly, transparently, without bureaucracy and corruption risks;
data automatically enters the Oberig registry;
information about suitability or non-suitability and the date of passing the VLK are displayed faster in the Reserve+ application;
You no longer need to personally bring documents to the CCC.
