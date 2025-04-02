Umerov announced the completion of the first stage of the VLK reform
Ukraine
Umerov announced the completion of the first stage of the VLK reform

Rustem Umerov
Umerov named the main changes for those liable for military service:
According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umerov, the first stage of the reform of military medical commissions has been completed. In fact, this means that from April 1, all VLKs must issue their conclusions electronically.

Points of attention

  • The reform of the VLK is part of a broader transformation supported by the Ministry of Health, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and international partners.
  • The collaboration with governments of the UK and Germany, BRDO Effective Regulation Office, and the Special Defense Advisor Program signifies the significant support for the VLK reform efforts.

Umerov named the main changes for those liable for military service:

  1. VLK conclusions are created online — quickly, transparently, without bureaucracy and corruption risks;

  2. data automatically enters the Oberig registry;

  3. information about suitability or non-suitability and the date of passing the VLK are displayed faster in the Reserve+ application;

  4. You no longer need to personally bring documents to the CCC.

Since March 1, we have been preparing the system for launch: VLK employees have been training, registering in the electronic office. The teams from Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, and Khmelnytskyi regions have been the most actively involved in the transition.

Rustem Umerov

Rustem Umerov

Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

As Umerov noted, the reform of the VLK is part of a large-scale transformation that the Ministry of Defense is implementing together with the Ministry of Health, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and international partners.

This process is being supported by the governments of the UK and Germany, the BRDO Effective Regulation Office and the Special Defense Advisor Program.

In January, we launched electronic referrals to VLK in the Reserve+ application — it's already working. And now we've taken the next important step.

